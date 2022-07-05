YMCA Begins Summer Group Exercise Classes

Summer Group Exercise classes have started at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA. These range from core training to Zumba. Among the new offerings this session are additional drumming, Spinning, and circuit training programs. Many classes are offered virtually, as well as live. Registration is ongoing, and the classes will continue until August 21.

Some of the members of instructor (at right in photo) Valerie Gouse’s DrumFit class are shown prior to a recent workout. From left are Mary Ann Lincks, Regina Messier, and Nancy Hale. These members are demonstrating their technique for the drumming class.

Summer programs run six days per week, from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For additional details of pricing and schedules, call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.