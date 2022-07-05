Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding Day a Success

The Authority hosted its second Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event of 2022 on Saturday, June 11. Co-sponsored by the City of Millville, Cumberland County Utilities Authority, and Landis Sewerage Authority, the event was held at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex located at 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville, NJ 08332.

Throughout the year, The Authority hosts three Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events that allow Cumberland County residents to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste and safely shred any personal and financial documents, free of charge. In total, 498 Cumberland County residents attended the June 2022 event, with multiple attendees coming from all fourteen Cumberland County municipalities. Approximately 53 percent of attending residents brought documents for shred, while other common items to be disposed included oil and gas (27 percent), and electronics (26 percent).

As a result of the June 11 event, 4.515 tons (9,030 pounds) of hazardous waste were properly disposed. In addition, 766 gallons of used oil and 48 gallons of antifreeze were collected. Furthermore, 5.63 tons (11,260 pounds) of paper were shredded and recycled during the June event. A total of 3.119 tons (6,238 pounds) of electronic waste were collected, sorted, stacked, and shipped out for recycling.

The final Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex.

“The Authority continues to improve our tomorrow as Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events allow Cumberland County residents to safely and properly dispose of their hazardous waste, free of charge,” said Chairman, George Olivio. “The continuous success of these events is a testament to the county residents, Authority staff, and vendors’ environmental accountability.”

As a reminder for upcoming events, all materials to be shredded must be clean and free of debris, such as paper clips, plastics, notebooks, binders, batteries, and should only be of sensitive, personal information. Junk mail, magazines, and books will not be accepted at future shred events.

To facilitate collections between events, residents can dispose of electronic waste and used motor oil at their municipal drop off center and participating auto parts stores. For more information, visit theauthoritynj.com/recycling-dropoff/.

Freon, CFCs/refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, tires, concrete, and wood are not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste events. Residents can properly dispose of them at the Solid Waste Complex for a fee. Also not accepted is latex paint as it is water-based and non-hazardous. To properly dispose of latex paint, add in and stir clay-based kitty litter or Speedy Dry so the can is three-fourths full. Allow the paint/kitty litter or Speedy Dry mixture to dry until it is no longer pourable. Replace the lid and dispose of the paint can with household trash.

For more information on proper household hazardous waste disposal, visit theauthoritynj.com/hazardous-waste-disposal/.

In addition to its environmental related initiatives, The Authority is responsible for the development, financing and project management of projects and programs most vital to sustaining the economic and environmental future of Cumberland County and the state of New Jersey. The Authority works in tandem with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen County Commissioners to foster greater economic growth, business development and quality of life for all Cumberland County residents.