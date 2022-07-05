Ritter/Cumberland Mutual Donate $5,000 to Cumberland County Legends

Last week, Paul Ritter from Cumberland Mutual Insurance in Bridgeton donated $5,000 in support of the 2022 Cumberland County Legends event.

The Cumberland County Legends committee recently announced its honorees for the 12th annual Cumberland County Legends event to be held Friday, July 22, at Merghi’s Savoy in Vineland. The 2022 honorees are Lawrence A. Pepper, Jr., business and community leader; Tyrese Gould Jacinto, businesswoman, artist, educator, and author; and Dave Wilson, business owner and community servant.

The event will feature an evening complete with celebration, dinner and music benefitting the CompleteCare Family Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of CompleteCare Health Network.