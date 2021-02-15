The Guidance Center Recognizes Hurley as Distinguished Community Leader

The Honorable James R. Hurley received an award certificate and special tribute book as he was recognized by The Guidance Center as its 2020 Mental Health Distinguished Community Leader at a no-show fundraising event that spanned from November 2020 through January 2021. Hurley was commended for his outstanding contributions and dedicated service to the greater Cumberland County and southern New Jersey communities, as well as to The Guidance Center through his position on the board of trustees. Both personally and professionally, Hurley, a former member of the New Jersey General Assembly and NJ Senate serving more than 20 years, has dedicated his life in support of education, mental health, business, first responders, the environment, and much more, through his leadership, volunteerism and advocacy.

The Guidance Center is a comprehensive mental health center providing professional services and programs for the greater Cumberland County community. For more information call 856-825-6810 or visit ccgcnj.org