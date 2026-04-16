Vineland Fighting Clan senior right-hander Mario Toro turned in a complete-game effort Tuesday, fanning nine batters and delivering a two-run home run to power his team past visiting Cedar Creek 3-1 in Cape-Atlantic American Conference play. The result squared the two-game regular-season series at one win apiece after the Fighting Clan dropped the Monday contest to the Pirates. Vineland moved to 8-3 on the year while Cedar Creek slipped to 4-3.

Toro worked efficiently throughout, converting 57 of his 85 pitches into strikes. He gave up a leadoff single in the opening frame, then held Cedar Creek without a baserunner from the second inning through the sixth, retiring 15 consecutive batters to face just one batter over the minimum across that stretch. The Pirates pushed across one unearned run in the seventh, and Toro answered by punching out the last two batters of the game to close it out.

The outing was the third straight start in which Toro has not surrendered an earned run. Across those 22 innings, he has accumulated 26 strikeouts against only five walks, producing a 0.64 ERA over that span.

Toro’s approach centers on location and pitch movement over velocity. He does not rely on overpowering hitters with fastball speed above 90 mph, instead prioritizing zone control, off-speed execution, and inducing ground ball contact. On Tuesday, his change-up, a backdoor variation of the same pitch, and a slider he had been working on with a new grip before first pitch all functioned effectively throughout the outing.

As the game moved into the later innings and the wind began blowing in, Toro drew on that favorable condition as an additional source of conviction that Cedar Creek’s hitters would not be able to produce extra-base damage against him.

Senior catcher Izayah Quinones, who drove in a run with a single on the day, worked to push Toro toward early-count aggression so the off-speed pitches could be used effectively once ahead in the count. Quinones described Toro as exceptionally calm on the mound, saying the confidence he personally holds in Toro’s ability to throw strikes and retire any hitter in the box is what drives that composure.

Head coach Kyle Jones pointed to Toro’s four consecutive years on the Vineland varsity roster, starting as a freshman, as the foundation for the kind of composure and ownership the senior showed Tuesday. Jones credited Toro with taking full command of the game from the outset, calling it a direct expression of senior leadership. He also acknowledged that the team’s overall execution on both sides of the ball was a visible improvement from the previous day’s loss to the same opponent.