Third Friday This Week

There is plenty to look forward to for the rest of February! You may have spent Valentine’s Day with a quiet dinner at home, so why not come out for Third Friday on February 19.

Exhibits of new art will be plentiful, especially at the galleries and shops in the Village on High. Long time artist Maryanne Cannon will be expanding into Cottage I in the Village at 501 N. High Street. She will have the opening of “La Bottega’s Bottled Memories.” The works on display will all be oil paintings and be evocative of fond memories throughout the last two decades. The artist invites you to choose a frame from the “wall of frames.” When you purchase the frame, you will get an original Cannon at no extra cost. When you visit, learn more about the special painting shown here, entitled “Nine Women.”

Many of you are familiar with Cannon’s unique and fabulous etchings. They will be on exhibit across the street in La Bottega of Art Gallery. The paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and glass art of 23 artists Cannon represents will be open as it always is on Third Fridays (until late) and Thursdays to Sundays.

There will be more art on display at the Village Gallery with a solo exhibit by Kevin Jordan (Back Street Studio) called “Simple Life.” Jordan will present a collection of Amish-themed paintings and hex signs inspired by trips to Lancaster County in Pennsylvania.

Don’t miss the art of dozens of artists represented at An Octopus’s Garden. Owner and artist Maryann Kuntz loves to present emerging artists to the Glasstown Arts District. This unique gallery/shop also carries fine artisan-made jewelry and clever and often whimsical creations. You won’t want to miss this month or any time.

Other shops in the Village on High will be open along with the popular Wildflower Vegan Café.

The Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, will feature the “Black & White” display in the main gallery. Affiliate Artists’ exhibit is in the Witt Gallery and the Atrium features artist Ahna Carpenter and her unique perspective. The Artists’ Alcove continues with the work of Kelly Miletta and Yvonne Smith.

If you are looking for gifts for any occasion, these galleries and their gift shops will be the perfect place to find something very special for your loved ones and friends.