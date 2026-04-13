The Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands will present their annual Spring Campus Concert on Wednesday, April 22. This free event takes place at 7:30 pm in the Guaracini Center.

The wind symphony will present an eclectic mix of traditional concert band repertoire, coupled with multicultural and contemporary concert selections including: “Emblem of Freedom Concert March,” “Affirmations,” “With A Hundred Pipers,” “Highlights from The Patriot,” and “Deep River Prelude.”

The jazz band will trace the history of jazz-rock fusion from the 1960s through the 1980s, featuring instrumental and vocal arrangements, including Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel”; “Beyond the Sea” and “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin; “Knock on Wood” by Eddie Floyd, and more.

For more information about the Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands, contact Joseph Akinskas at [email protected].