RCSJ–Cumberland Campus Bands will Jazz-Rock the House at Annual Spring Concert
The Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands will present their annual Spring Campus Concert on Wednesday, April 22. This free event takes place at 7:30 pm in the Guaracini Center.
The wind symphony will present an eclectic mix of traditional concert band repertoire, coupled with multicultural and contemporary concert selections including: “Emblem of Freedom Concert March,” “Affirmations,” “With A Hundred Pipers,” “Highlights from The Patriot,” and “Deep River Prelude.”
The jazz band will trace the history of jazz-rock fusion from the 1960s through the 1980s, featuring instrumental and vocal arrangements, including Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel”; “Beyond the Sea” and “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin; “Knock on Wood” by Eddie Floyd, and more.
For more information about the Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands, contact Joseph Akinskas at [email protected].