SNJ

RCSJ–Cumberland Campus Bands will Jazz-Rock the House at Annual Spring Concert

The Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands will present their annual Spring Campus Concert on Wednesday, April 22. This free event takes place at 7:30 pm in the Guaracini Center.

The wind symphony will present an eclectic mix of traditional concert band repertoire, coupled with multicultural and contemporary concert selections including: “Emblem of Freedom Concert March,” “Affirmations,” “With A Hundred Pipers,” “Highlights from The Patriot,” and “Deep River Prelude.”

The jazz band will trace the history of jazz-rock fusion from the 1960s through the 1980s, featuring instrumental and vocal arrangements, including Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel”; “Beyond the Sea” and “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin; “Knock on Wood” by Eddie Floyd, and more.

For more information about the Rowan College of South Jersey–Cumberland Campus Bands, contact Joseph Akinskas at [email protected].

Related Posts

drunk-driver-charged-nye-crash-philly-pastor
Faces in the news
Drunk Driver Charged in NYE Crash That Killed Philadelphia Pastor
Cover Story
‘The Spinach King’ Author ‘Visits’ Vineland
son-charged-father-stabbed-north-philadelphia
Faces in the news
Son Charged After Father Fatally Stabbed in North Philadelphia
Community Update
City of Vineland Responds to Statements Regarding Animal Services Contract

Newsletter

SNJ

SNJ Today gives you the latest news in Cumberland County. Entertainment, education, politics… you name it, we cover it.

Linkedin-in X-twitter Youtube Instagram

Popular News

Site Links

© 2025 SNJ Today. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy