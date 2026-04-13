On April 1, 2026, a Cumberland County jury returned a guilty verdict against Efrain Dejesus, 43, of Vineland on two charges: Eluding in the second degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, and Obstruction in the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1a. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced the conviction. Jury selection for the trial began on March 25, 2026.

The state presented evidence that on December 7, 2019, members of the Millville Police Department attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a 2010 Porsche Panamera in the 500 block of North 2nd Street. Dejesus was the driver and sole occupant. He disregarded several traffic control devices and led police on a high-speed chase that was terminated on Wheaton Avenue in the area of Coombs Road.

Approximately a mile from where the pursuit ended, Dejesus lost control and rolled the Porsche at the intersection of South Main Road and Lincoln Avenue. Members of the Vineland Police Department Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a date in May. Dejesus faces ten (10) years in New Jersey State Prison for the Eluding charge and a maximum of eighteen (18) months in New Jersey State Prison for Obstruction.