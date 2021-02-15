Millville High Lacrosse Team Donates Clothing

On January 28, members of the Millville High School Men’s Lacrosse Team—in a partnership with Inspira Health’s LINK School Based Youth Services Program (SBYSP), a comprehensive student centered health and wellness program at Millville High School—donated more than 500 pieces of clothing to the new LINK Closet located in the LINK center of Millville Senior High School. The LINK Closet will provide gently used clothing and hygiene products for MHS students in need. For more information or to donate, contact Laura.Lilien@Millville.org.

David Kahn, head coach of the Lacrosse Team and Law Enforcement Instructor at the High School, said that this is the first of many community events planned to help provide services and donations essential to the students who utilize the services of LINK and to the citizens of Millville.

LINK is a New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) initiative in collaboration with Millville Board of Education and Inspira Health. Some of LINK SBYSP services include mental health counseling, employment services, medical services, healthy youth development, social skills, prevention services, recreation, and learning support services.