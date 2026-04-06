A late-night argument between a father and son ended in a fatal stabbing on a North Philadelphia porch just hours before Easter, according to police.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a person with a weapon at approximately 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The call directed officers to the 600 block of West Wingohocking Street in North Philadelphia.

When officers arrived, they found Kevin Jenkins, 61, lying on the front porch of a home with apparent stab wounds to his neck. Police said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Emergency medical personnel transported Jenkins to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2026, according to police.

Investigators said the violence followed an argument between Jenkins and his son.

Police identified the suspect as Devin Jenkins, 28, the victim’s son. Officers apprehended him at the scene without incident.

Authorities said Devin Jenkins has been charged with murder, possessing an instrument of a crime, and related offenses.

During the incident, the suspect sustained a laceration on his finger. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment before being processed.

Investigators also recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack on the front porch, according to police.

The case is being handled by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit, which continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the argument and stabbing.

Police said residents can track violent crime data through the department’s online crime-data portal and public “Homicide Numbers” dashboard, tools maintained by the Philadelphia Police Department that provide citywide information while detectives investigate individual incidents such as the killing on West Wingohocking Street.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit or submit an anonymous report through the department’s online “Submit a Tip” form.