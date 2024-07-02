Snack on Squash Rounds

Looking for a snack that’s nutritious, delicious, and super easy to make? Baked Yellow Squash Parmesan Rounds are the answer! With only two ingredients and 20 minutes, these will have even the pickiest eaters coming back for more. This recipe makes two to four servings.

Baked Yellow Squash Parmesan Rounds

2 medium-sized yellow summer squash

Garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Place an oven rack in the center position of the oven. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil (lightly misted with nonstick cooking spray), or use parchment paper.

Wash and dry the squash, and then cut each one into ¼-inch-thick slices. Arrange the squash rounds on the prepared pan, with little to no space between them. Lightly sprinkle the squash with garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper. Use a small spoon to spread a thin layer of Parmesan cheese on each slice of squash.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the Parmesan melts and turns a light golden brown. (Watch these closely the first time you make them and pull them out of the oven early if the Parmesan is golden before 15 minutes. Alternatively, you may broil them for a minute or two at the end of the cooking time to speed up the browning.) Serve immediately.