A crowd of gardeners braved the heat and humidity on Sunday, June 23, to attend a garden party at the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS). The event was a tribute to Mary Treat, a 19th century Vineland resident, who was esteemed for her scientific studies of the natural world.

Three gardens presently exist on the VHAS grounds—a rain garden, a community vegetable garden, and a bog garden. The latter two were dedicated to Mary Treat.

Jennifer Hainley, VHAS trustee; Deborah Boerner Ein, Treat biographer; Meredith Koenig, VHAS volunteer.