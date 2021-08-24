Life in Waves Aids Women in Workplace

A new, online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by a local nonprofit organization, The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical, or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job.

The group, called Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via the Zoom App. The meeting is founded and facilitated by women who have experienced these challenges.

“Our area of South Jersey employs many women in occupations frequently associated with a higher risk for these experiences. Think about all the cocktail waitresses, housekeepers, massage therapists, lifeguards, nurses and the many women working in the service industry,” said Bern Trendler, the program manager who oversees peer support groups for the agency. “This group provides a safe space to provide support and have an open discussion about topics like gender roles and power balances.”

Trendler said women who have faced these situations can experience negative health outcomes, including sleep disorders, depression, anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health.

Life in Waves meets twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. To receive a link for this meeting, call The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County at 609-652-3800 or e-mail lifeinwaves@mhanj.org.