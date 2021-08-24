Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 at Inspira

Inspira Health welcomes walk-ins and scheduled appointments at the vaccination distribution sites on our medical center campuses in Vineland and Mullica Hill. When you arrive, follow the signs to our vaccination areas in the parking lot.

Dose three (3) of the Pfizer vaccine is available at Inspira for immunocompromised and other eligible individuals ages 12 and up. Visit the CDC website for the latest guidance and eligibility information.

Locations are:

• Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, 700 Mullica Hill Rd., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

• Inspira Medical Center Vineland, 1505 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360

Walk-in Hours:

• Monday and Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedule your vaccination at book.appointment-plus.com/cty3y8h0/#/

COVID-19 Vaccine 3rd Dose: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks after an initial two-dose mRnA series.

Eligibility: All individuals aged 12 and older who live, work, or study in New Jersey are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Minors must bring a signed consent form (English, Spanish) or be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is authorized to sign an informed consent for the minor’s vaccination.

Vaccines are available to all New Jerseyans, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Learn more on the CDC website.

What you should know: Inspira offers the Pfizer vaccine based on supply and demand.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine. Insurance is not required. However, insurance information will be taken if you have coverage. There is no out-of-pocket expense to you.

Please continue these tried and true safety measures—wear a mask; wash your hands; maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated once available.

While we encourage our community to stay home when you can and continue to take proactive safety measures, please don’t hesitate to seek medical care if you need it. We’re committed to being here for you, whether virtually or in person, to ensure your health, and the health of our community.

The state of NJ lists all vaccination locations. Use the NJ Vaccine Appointment Finder at covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder to find vaccination sites with available appointments.

NJ residents can call 1-855-568-0545 for vaccine registration assistance.