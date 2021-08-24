Bank Collecting Supplies for Schools

Newfield National Bank is collecting school supplies in all 11 of their branches in Gloucester and Cumberland counties, to be donated to each of the local school districts. To find the nearest Newfield Bank in your neighborhood, go online to NewfieldNationalBank.bank. This collection will continue until September 30, 2021.

List of back-to-school supplies—backpacks, crayons, yellow highlighters, glue sticks, soft tissues, pump hand sanitizers, sharpened pencils, pencil boxes, disinfecting wipes, folders, composition books (colored marble), pens, two pocket folders, and three-ring subject notebooks (one and three subject).

For questions or more information, call Newfield National Bank at 856-692-3440, ext. 1206.