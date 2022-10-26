Awesome Autumn

Autumn is in full colorful array. This year we are fortunate to be getting some of the best colors I have seen in years. Take a drive along the Maurice River or along the Delaware Bayshore or Parvin State Park; the vibrant colors range from pale yellow to deep russet and red.

There are still plenty of fall events to take in as you plan out a driving route. It’s still apple-picking season and there’s time to buy your pumpkins and gourds. Sunny Slope Farms (located in Hopewell Township) has a variety of apples, apple cider, and more for you and the family to enjoy. Check out their website sunnyslope.com/. They also have Frightened Turtle wine for sale.

The Port Norris Fire Company’s Oyster and Ham Dinner is back in person this year on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Adults cost $30 and children are $15. Dinner is served “family style.” Call and make your reservations at 856-785-1313. I have my reservations and can attest to the fact that everything is delicious.

Enjoy the “Hallowine Fest” at Cedar Rose Vineyard, 431 Kenyon Ave, Millville on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 5 p.m. Live music by Rebel Hart from 12 to 2 p.m. and Nothing2Lose from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks and activities like ax throwing and cornhole.

The Levoy Theatre will be showing the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with the Transylvania Nipple Production’s Shadow Cast on Saturday, October 29, at 9 p.m. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation—a muscular man named Rocky. This movie has a mature theme.

Cumberland County 4-H is back this Halloweekend. Join the Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 29 from to 3 pm. at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Vote for the best pumpkin and scarecrow displays made by 4H members on Friday, October 28 through Monday, October 31. Special thanks to Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission for sponsoring this event. It’s for kids from the entire county.

The City of Bridgeton will be having a grand opening of New Trails in The City Park on Saturday, October 30, at Mary Elmer Lake from 12 to 4 p.m. Come out to see the new mountain bike trails by Mary Elmer Lake. Parents can sign a waiver and let your 6th through 12th grade students try the trail on a sweet mountain bike. You can try the trail out with a youth mountain bike team. Bring your own mountain bike and helmet or borrow them there. Coaches will be available to lead riders on a portion of the trail from 1 to 3 p.m.

What a great county we have in Cumberland County. There is so much to do for the entire family!