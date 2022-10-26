55 Years and Growing

RLS Logistics, a leading family-owned third-party logistics company, is celebrating its 55th year in business in 2023. While known as one of the nation’s leading third-party logistics (3PLs) for food logistics today, RLS Logistics started from humble beginnings.

The company first rooted itself as R. Leo and Sons mushroom farm in 1968 in Newfield, by the Leo family, who immigrated from Italy. The third generation of the Leo family runs the company now.

Through time, strategy, and hard work, the company grew at its original location to services such as cold storage, transportation, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Today, the company has seven warehouse facilities and multiple offices throughout the United States, and employs over 400 team members. With its vast menu of services, RLS has become a preferred cold chain solutions partner in the marketplace for temperature-controlled products.

Recently, RLS Logistics was named Logistics Provider of the Year by Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Magazine for its dedication to supplementing industry growth while maintaining sustainability and cold chain optimization.

“I attribute our success to our dynamic team who goes above and beyond to ensure our customers have the best RLS experience possible,” said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics.

“We have been a family-owned 3PL company for over 50 years. The growth and achievements I have seen within the company are credited to our tremendous team members who show up to work every day and execute for our customers. We look forward to serving our team members and customers for another 50 years,” said Leo.

RLS Logistics proudly offers their team members many benefits such as tuition reimbursement, volunteer paid times off, and various opportunities for further education and professional development. The company offers a 401k, healthcare packages, and weekly pay.

Looking to join a growing company in a fast-paced industry? RLS is actively hiring! Visit www.joinrls.com to view and apply today.