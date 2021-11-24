YMCA Special Child Care Hours for the Holidays

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA recognizes that the holidays can be super busy weeks for parents. To help make parents’ lives easier, the Y has Holiday Care available when school is out for kids aged six to 15. The days are November 26 plus these December dates: 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The available hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily activities will be fun, age-appropriate, and educational. Sports, health and fitness, group games, reading, art, and swimming are all planned.

Preregistration is required, as is prepayment. This program is for those who have full or program (as those who participate in youth programming at the Y) memberships. Youth memberships are available.

Registration is already underway. For specifics on pricing and schedules, please call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.