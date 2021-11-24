SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

YMCA Special Child Care Hours for the Holidays

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA recognizes that the holidays can be super busy weeks for parents. To help make parents’ lives easier, the Y has Holiday Care available when school is out for kids aged six to 15. The days are November 26 plus these December dates: 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The available hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily activities will be fun, age-appropriate, and educational. Sports, health and fitness, group games, reading, art, and swimming are all planned.

Preregistration is required, as is prepayment. This program is for those who have full or program (as those who participate in youth programming at the Y) memberships. Youth memberships are available.

Registration is already underway. For specifics on pricing and schedules, please call the YMCA at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy