Free Community Thanksgiving Grab N’ Go Dinner in Bridgeton

Bethany Grace Community Church will be distributing free Community Thanksgiving Grab N’ Go Dinner Bowls on Thanksgiving Day, 12 noon, at the Fellowship/Outreach Hall, 31 N. Pearl St., in Bridgeton. Dinners are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One dinner bowl per individual (individuals must be present).

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Volunteers, food donations, and monetary donations are welcome. For more information, to get involved, or donate, visit: faithinactioncentral.com.

For questions, contact Nick Dobrowolski at nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com or call 1-855-818-3810, ext. 707. Bethany Grace Community Church is a non-denominational church at 31 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.