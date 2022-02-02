What’s Up for 2022

It’s that time of the year again—the “hunkering down” time during the first part of the year when we plan and schedule the year’s calendar of Main Street Vineland events. While COVID remains a question mark, we have added confidence this year that we can put together a year of events that will be fun for all. So let’s see what we have on tap for you.

• Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave: After a trial run late last year, we’re bring back this event on Saturday, May 7. We’re inviting crafters and antique dealers from throughout the area for this sidewalk sale, which will be a juried show. The response last year was great and we may even plan to do it again in the fall.

• Cruise Down Memory Lane: This iconic event of The Ave returns for the 30th time back in its regular summer slot—on Saturday, June 11 (rain date: Sunday, June 12). The Ave will again be filled with millions of dollars of classic cars—on display and cruising. You won’t want to miss this.

• Running The Ave 5K—Runners from throughout the Delaware Valley will again converge on downtown Vineland on Sunday, June 26, rain or shine, as Cumberland County’s premier road race—fully sanctioned—returns for a fourth year, again organized by Second Capital Running.

• Food Truck Festival: Come hungry and stay late as we bring lots of food trucks and a day of entertainment to The Ave as this super event returns for its fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, on Landis Avenue and the Boulevard.

• A Taste of Vineland: Enjoy food—main courses, appetizers, and desserts—from Vineland’s finest restaurants at Main Street Vineland’s signature fundraising event, on Wednesday, October 26. It’ll be an evening of fun and fellowship, and also include a silent auction.

• Pumpkin Patch Party: Our annual fall funfest is planned this year for Saturday, October 29, rain or shine, in the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It always brings a lot of kids and their families for a time of good, wholesome fun.

• Weddings on The Ave: This online and social media promotion showcases the many wedding-related businesses on The Ave. Al’s Shoes will again be the major sponsor. We plan to roll it out for November 1 through 14.

• Christmas Parade: This is one of our biggest events of the year. It packs The Ave with Christmas good cheer and is the perfect way to start the holiday season. This year, as usual, it’s planned for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 26 (rain date: Sunday, November 27).

• An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave: This Yuletide extravaganza returns for a second year on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. Turn the clock back to Christmas days of yesteryear—a weekend loaded with activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy great times and do holiday shopping.

We’re also working on some “micro” smaller events that we’ll add to the calendar during the year. Sponsorship opportunities are available for all our events, with sponsorship levels to fit any budget.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.