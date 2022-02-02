Geared Up for 2022

It’s my hope that you all had a fabulous holiday season and that you remain safe and in good health to begin the new year of 2022.

The shops, galleries, restaurants, theater, and personal/professional services businesses thank many of you for doing business with them during the difficult days of the pandemic. Your support is a lifeline for every independent business owner and employee.

January has been a time to conclude and tie up any loose ends of 2021 and to finalize programs and events for 2022. We will be hosting Third Friday art walk for the 21st year each month. New art exhibits, arts education and workshops, and musical and theater events will be the main focus in the months ahead. To keep abreast of what is being offered and to register, visit websites and social media pages to receive the latest information.

We look forward to one or more public art projects this year. You will have an opportunity to attend free small concerts in the spring and live music on the Glasstown Plaza during the warm months on Third Fridays. The Village on High is also busy preparing special events at its location in the 500 block of High Street.

Remember to visit the Clay College at Rowan South Jersey on the 300 block. You may sign up for credit or non-credit classes. Workshops are offered there for beginners as well as more advanced ceramic artists.

Carlisle Glass is continuing basics and intermediary classes in flamework glassmaking. On February 19 “basic” will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and “beyond basics” from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. More information is available online at carlisleglass.com.

If you have an event or program idea or if you wish a certain type of event would be offered, please don’t hesitate to contact me by e-mail or phone: marianne@glasstownartsdistrict.com or 856-293-0556.

The Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission and Tourism Commission have combined websites and calendars entitled explorecumberlandnj.com/. You will find information by following the links provided and the calendar of events.

If you have involvement in nonprofit tourism, the arts, or a cultural organization, please contact the person at the e-mail link provided on its home page with questions or submissions.

The 2022 Eagle Festival will be virtual on Zoom. You may register on Citizens’ United to Protect the Maurice River: EagleFestivalLectures.org. The presentations started on February 1 and conclude on February 5. More information about the viewing platforms is on this site. Hopefully, we will be able to attend all events in person in February 2023.

A new lecture series will be held on several Saturdays in 2022 at the Henry E. Wyble Library next to the Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon Avenue at the Airport. The speaker is Ralph H. Thomas, an author and photographer. The next lecture is on Saturday, February 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. The topic is: “The Victory Plan of 1941.” Call to reserve your seat as space is limited to 50 people.

Wheaton Arts & Cultural Organization will continue virtual programs called “Wheaton Conversations” on select Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Visit the webpage for the particulars: wheatonarts.org/wheaton-conversations.