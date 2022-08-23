Vineland Artist Promoted to Soloist by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Colin McCaslin of Vineland was promoted from corps de ballet to soloist recently by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT). McCaslin joined PBT in 2018 from the PBT School Pre-professional Division. Before joining PBT School, McCaslin trained with the Atlantic City Ballet School under Phyllis Pappa and in Miami City Ballet School’s summer intensive. He has performed with PBT in The Nutcracker and West Side Story Suite and with Atlantic City Ballet in Carmen and Swan Lake. His repertoire also includes Giselle, La Sylphide, The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote and PBT’s Artistic Director Susan Jaffe’s Swan Lake.

Jaffe has also assigned five new dancers to the company roster for PBT’s 2022-2023 season. Plus, soloists Masahiro Haneji of Japan and Lucius Kirst of Los Angeles were promoted to principal dancers

The company ranks among the five largest performing arts organizations in Pittsburgh and is home to 30 full-time dancers, who come from 12 states and six countries to live and perform in Pittsburgh. The season opens October 7-9, with Storytelling in Motion at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh.