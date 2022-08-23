Dee Lee Promotions Announces Fight Card

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in association with Family Legacy Finest and matchmaker Nick Tiberi will present a night of live international professional boxing on Saturday, September 17 at The Chase Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington.

Dee Lee Promotions is owned and operated by New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Diane Fischer of Vineland. Fischer has earned a reputation not only as a premier matchmaker who has presented some of the most memorable and entertaining boxing contests in the country, but also as a woman who has been innovative and overcome gender barriers in an industry dominated by men.

This fight card in Wilmington features many of boxing’s young up and coming international talents on the hunt to make their mark in the world of professional boxing.

Topping the card in this first-ever professional boxing promotion at The Chase Fieldhouse is the bout between Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (8-3-0/0 KO’s) fighting out of Portugal by way of Canada, who is making her second attempt to win a World Super Lightweight Title. She takes on Jaica Pavilus (3-6-1/0 KO’s) coming to Wilmington from Port-au-Prince, Haiti by way of New York.

The second lead fight is between lightweights Pedro “The Black Panther” Gomes (10-3-0/2 KO’s) of Porto, Portugal and Dante “The Red Cornet” Cox (8-2-0/5 KO’s) out of Germany by way of Glen Burnie, MD.

Promoter Fischer’s industry awards and distinctions include New Jersey Promoter of The Year; Undercard Fight of the Year; Best Girl Fight of The Year; and promoting the first time six world title belts to appear on one card, in Atlantic City and telecast on Pay per View.

Also, she ran the first all-girl fight on the East Coast; and was the first woman ever to promote an all-girl fight card in Baton Rouge, LA.

She is also the first woman promoter ever to promote a World Title Fight in Panama City; the first male or female promoter to present a title fight in Delaware; the first woman promoter to promote/co-promote a Heavyweight Championship Fight on HBO—Ray Mercer, and Wladimir Klitschko on June 29, this year—plus, that fight also was aired on PPV in Germany and was the first heavyweight championship promoted by a female in that country.