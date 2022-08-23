Team Slots Available for Pickleball Tourney

Soroptimist of Cape May County will hold their 2nd Annual Soropti-SMASH PIckleball Tournament on Saturday, September 17 at the Wildwood Crest Pickleball Courts, 6301 Atlantic Avenue. Rain date is Sunday, September 18.

Registration is open to intermediate and high intermediate players and is $60 per team. Morning and afternoon sessions available. All participants receive a commemorative t-shirt and are invited to stay for the awards ceremony immediately following the tournament.

In their 2021 inaugural tournament, Soroptimist CMC hosted 32 teams and raised over $9,000. The proceeds from the tournament are used for award programs and scholarships that benefit Cape May County girls and women. In addition, Soroptimist event proceeds and donations help to support local charitable organizations including CARA, Family Promise and Branches.

There are still team slots available for this year’s Soropti-SMASH tournament as well as sponsorship opportunities. For tournament registration, visit Eventbrite.com Soropti SMASH 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament. For sponsorship information, contact Robin Quinn at rquinn4816@comcast.net or call 609-602-8527.