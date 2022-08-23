Veteran Information Sessions at Vineland Public Library

The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, will host a free information program for veterans on Thursday, September 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Susan Stephens, veteran services senior case manager, will provide details about what services are available to veterans. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Registration is required for this free event; call 856-794-4244 ext. 4243 to register.

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families will also be available at the Vineland Public Library on Tuesday, September 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. Attendees will learn about the valuable resources available to veterans and their families. Registration is not required for this event; walk-ins are welcome.