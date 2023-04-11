Taters ala Spice

In our family there were so many potato salad recipes that at any family barbecue, you were sure to find at least two or three varieties. My mom’s recipe was tart with white vinegar added to the mayonnaise, and she always used redskin potatoes, and sprinkled chopped parsley on top, probably inspired by her mom’s Austrian variation. My cousin Maryann made a simple and delicious recipe using Yukon Gold potatoes, with mayo, finely diced onion, and sprinkled with celery seed. Our other cousin, Ann, used a sour cream-mayo combo for the dressing.

If you’ve got to make a side dish for the summer season, try this variation, great for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo!

Mexican Potato Salad

6 hard boiled eggs, chopped

2 ribs of celery, chopped

3 scallions, sliced thinly

1 sweet red pepper, diced

2 jalapeño peppers, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise ( or more if needed)

4 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes cooked and sliced in 1/2 inches

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. chili powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime, with zest

Avocado slices to garnish

Make dressing first: Combine mayo, cumin, chili powder, garlic, lime juice and zest in small bowl.

In large bowl combine rest of ingredients, then gently fold in dressing. Refrigerate for two hours.

Arrange avocado slices just before serving. Ole!

Jean Hecker has a BA in Home Economics Education from Rowan University and enjoys exploring all facets of the food and restaurant industry.