South Jersey Holocaust Coalition To Present Workshop

South Jersey Holocaust Coalition is pleased to present an important workshop—“Is Holocaust education failing in the United States?”—in partnership with Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, and the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, and with the participation and support of Vineland Board of Education.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, March 9, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Vineland Board of Education (the former Landis Middle School Building), 61 West Landis Avenue, in Vineland.

The presenter, Harry Furman, Esq. is an attorney and also an educator of American Studies at Rutgers University. He served as a member of the NJ Commission on Holocaust Education and was responsible for developing the first semester-long high school course on the Holocaust and Genocide in New Jersey in 1976. Furman is co-editor of The Hitler Legacy, an exploration of hate. He is also a frequent presenter on the topic of the Shoah.

With fewer than half of the states requiring Holocaust studies in the schools, how do we confront the need for comprehensive and effective teaching of this monumental historical event? How do we approach this history with a structure, and sources, and recommendations for best practices? This workshop will only begin the quest to search for answers that will encourage teachers and school districts to recognize the needs, and also supply them with the tools and skills to teach the history of the Holocaust and its themes more confidently.

Educators, students, and the public are invited to take part, and, for professionals, 3.0 Professional Development (PD) hours will be granted by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

There is no cost to participate in the workshop, but please register right away by using the “Coming Event” tab at holocaustcoalition.com. Questions? Contact holocaustcoalition@gmail.com or 302-265-3870.