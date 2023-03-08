SNJ Today Newspaper

The 1st Annual Atlantic/Cape Diverse Educator Job Fair is set for Friday, March 10, noon to 4 p.m at Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive, EHT. The goal is to create relationships with diverse educators across the Delaware Valley, both current and future, who wish to thrive in an equitable school environment. Whether you are a certified educator or currently in a college program, come out and network. The event is sponsored by NJ School Jobs.

School districts (25+, a list can be provided) will be present promoting their current vacancies and anticipated positions for the 2023-24 school year.

Email for more information: charltot@eht.k12.nj.us

