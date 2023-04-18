Some April Events

The Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame will induct three women of achievement on April 19 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland. This will be the first induction ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic. The new members are JoAnn Burns of Millville, Stephanie Iglesias of Newfield, and Susan Taylor of Millville. President Shelly Schneider in earlier remarks said, “All of us on the board are very proud of the incredible accomplishments of all our inductees.”

The Hall of Fame was established in 2007 by Louise T. Bertacchi. She served as president of the board until recently. The organization recognizes women in the county for their accomplishments and careers. The Hall of Fame was also developed as a scholarship program for young women graduating high school in our county and awards 16 seniors pursuing higher education. If you would like more information about this organization, follow them on Facebook – Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame.

Earth Day will soon be celebrated at various locations throughout Cumberland county on Saturday, April 22, and other springtime dates. Earth Day was established on April 22, 1970, before there were any regulatory agencies like the EPA and the Clean Air and Clean Water acts. Now, one billion individuals are mobilized for action on every Earth Day around the globe. There are 190 countries engaged and that number is growing all the time.

In Cumberland County, the county library will host an event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, entitled “Earth Day is Every Day.” Michelle Rebilas, Education and Outreach coordinator for the American Littoral Society, will share tips and tricks to lessen our daily impact on the planet. Programs are free, but you need to sign up for this program; call the library at 856-453-2210, ext. 26104, or email: brendanmc@cclnj.org.

On Third Friday, April 21, An Octopus’s Garden in the Village on High, will celebrate Earth Day featuring artist Dan Dennison, who creates large and small sculptures fashioned by “upcycling” old iron tools, metal rods, wires, and much more into pieces of art to adorn your home and your garden.

Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River (CU) will host a walk in Waltman Park in Millville on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the Brandriff Avenue playground (parking available). Every 4th Saturday forward, the walks will be scheduled. If you participate you will learn about native plants and species that thrive in our area.

On Saturday, May 6, WheatonArts presents the 15th annual ECO Fair, a FREE Family Day event inspired by natural and artful livin. ECO Fair is in partnership with The Authority of Cumberland County.

Its other partners are CU Maurice River and Rutgers Master Gardeners. This campus-wide event features local gardening clubs, including Rutgers Master Gardeners with various plants and herbs for sale, handmade works of New Jersey artists, environmental organizations, Nature Trail tours, eco-friendly activities for families, and more.

Admission to all WheatonArts exhibits and artist studio demonstrations are free and open to the public for the day, part of WheatonArts Family Days sponsored by PNC Arts Alive!