Santa’s Toy Delivery In Buena Vista Township

Mrs. Claus and the Elves had so much fun delivering toys to the children of Buena Vista Township last year that Santa has agreed to let them do it again.

If you have children in Buena Vista Township, don’t miss out on this opportunity for a very special delivery from the North Pole. Mrs. Claus and her elves will bring toys right to your doorstep.

This service is sponsored by the Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee. Applications must be received by October 1. Get your application online at buenavistanj.com or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com and we can e-mail an application to you. Don’t delay—the holidays are coming up fast and Santa wants to be able to deliver toys to as many of the children of Buena Vista Township as possible.

Children must be between the ages of 2 and 12 and be residents of Buena Vista Township. For more information, call the Buena Vista Township Special Events Office at 856-697-2100 ext. 8.