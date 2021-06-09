We’re opening up! With the lifting and loosening of COVID restrictions, life is beginning to return to something like a normal course again—and The Ave is no exception. You can see it and you can feel it.

A case in point is our third Food Truck Festival on The Ave, coming up on Sunday, August 22, rain or shine, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. The big news this year is plans for a full day of live entertainment. Just as the COVID situation caused the festival to be cancelled last year, it created the possibility of a festival this year reduced in size and scope. We’re opening up, however, and planning for opening-to-closing entertainment as part of the wall-to-wall fun. In fact, DJ Zach Reed is already on board as the entertainment host.

This a call-out to all prospective entertainers for that day. If you’ve got the talent we’re looking for, or know someone who has, we want to hear from you now. This is a tremendous opportunity for great exposure and put your own signature on a major summertime event. Contact Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa at rscarpa@vinelandcity.org. If you can also send an audio or video clip—YouTube or some other platform—that’s even better.

Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be the major sponsor of the event and Newfield National Bank will be Entertainment Sponsor. Come hungry and stay late!

Registration continues for our Third Annual Running The Ave 5K on Sunday, June 27. You can read more about that event, the True Grit Award in particular, in an article by Samuel Levy that starts on page one of this issue.

To cool off in mid-summer, we’re debuting Christmas in July on The Ave, scheduled for Saturday, July 24, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be the prelude to a weekend-long event—An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, to take place downtown December 3 through 5. The holiday music, food, and other Yuletide festivities in July will be a prelude to the December event. Sponsorship opportunities are available for all events. Whatever COVID guidelines are in effect at the time of each event will be enforced.

While you’re downtown, remember to take advantage of our variety of restaurants for a meal—or just a snack to cool off from the heat. Our restaurants specialize in genuine multicultural cuisines.You’ll love it and they’ll appreciate your support. Don’t wait for an occasion to do so.

In the spirit of social distancing, our office is currently closed to walk-in public though we are still working every day. We pass this information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, on SNJ Today 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/snjtodayradio.