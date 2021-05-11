Ocean First Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant to Millville Youth Arts Program

Ocean First Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to the Millville Development Corporation – Glasstown Arts District for its youth art program. The camp will open for the 22nd year on July 6 for four weeks ending on July 30.

The Art Creates Excellence (ACE) program will hold the majority of its classes in the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, Millville. One week will take place at the Clay College (Rowan College South Jersey), 321 N. High Street, if permitted by the administration. Should the Clay College not be available, the ceramic artists will hold those classes at the Riverfront Center also.

Guidelines issued by New Jersey regarding COVID-19 regulations will permit 50 percent occupancy this year. All attendees will need to wear facemasks.

Executive Director, Marianne Lods, said “We are glad to be able to host the ACE camp this year. These children love to explore a variety of art mediums.”

Each week the artists/instructors change and so does the curriculum. Classes are held Monday to Friday (with exception of the July 5 holiday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “This year we have decided to embrace the diversity of our community, county, and state,” Lods said.

All three age groups: 7–9, 10–12, and 13–18 years of age, will experience Native American art, Mexican and Central American art, Puerto Rican and Caribbean Island art, Pop Art, and Street art to name a few. Campers will be painting, sculpting, using mixed media, beading, and more.

“Our organization wishes to thank the Ocean First Foundation for awarding this grant so that several children may be able to attend on full or partial scholarships,” Lods said.

With the grants and gifts received each year, the tuition has never increased since its inception in 2000. Professional artists are hired annually. All the art supplies are included in the fee or scholarship totals.

Registration has been open, and space is filling quickly. If you have questions, contact Marianne Lods at 856-293-0556.