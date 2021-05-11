SNJ Today Newspaper

Bottino Cancer Foundation Support Tops $500,000 for Inspira Cancer Program

With its recent donation of $50,000 to the Inspira Foundation, the Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation has given more than $500,000 in support of Inspira Health’s Cancer Services. The gifts from the Bottino family support a dedicated fund that provides patients with financial assistance for essential non-medical bills, such as food, household supplies, and utilities. Funds from the Bottino Cancer Foundation also support clinical and support services provided at Inspira’s Frank and Edith Scarpa Regional Cancer Pavilion in Vineland.

The Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation was officially established in 2016, following years of the Bottino family’s active and generous support of the locally based Barbara Cook Cancer Foundation. It was named in honor of the Bottino family patriarch, who lost his life to cancer in 2006. Since 2011, the Foundation has made 10 large donations in support of Inspira’s Cancer Services, while also supporting other local cancer programs.

