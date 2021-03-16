 google-site-verification: google3dad0482862e6bf4.html

Newfield National Bank Promotes Six

From left: Joanne Barsuglia and Kathleen A. Valla; back: Todd Sciore, Rob Tola, John Borelli, Jr., Dainis Basens and Joseph Biegalski.

On February 23, John Borelli Jr., president/CEO and the Board of Directors of Newfield National Bank announced the promotion of six officers. Kathleen A. Valla, EVP Operations and Joseph Biegalski, EVP Commercial Lending, both were promoted to Senior Executive Vice President(s). The following were promoted to Executive Vice President(s), Joanne Barsuglia, VP/Chief Financial Officer; Rob Tola, VP/Chief Lending Officer and Dainis Basens, VP/Chief Credit Officer; Todd Sciore, VP Commercial Loan Officer promoted to Senior Vice President.

The Board of Directors recognizes the dedication and continued service of these officers to the bank and its customers with these promotions.

