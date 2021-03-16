Newfield National Bank Promotes Six

On February 23, John Borelli Jr., president/CEO and the Board of Directors of Newfield National Bank announced the promotion of six officers. Kathleen A. Valla, EVP Operations and Joseph Biegalski, EVP Commercial Lending, both were promoted to Senior Executive Vice President(s). The following were promoted to Executive Vice President(s), Joanne Barsuglia, VP/Chief Financial Officer; Rob Tola, VP/Chief Lending Officer and Dainis Basens, VP/Chief Credit Officer; Todd Sciore, VP Commercial Loan Officer promoted to Senior Vice President.

The Board of Directors recognizes the dedication and continued service of these officers to the bank and its customers with these promotions.