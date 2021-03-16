 google-site-verification: google3dad0482862e6bf4.html

Zonta Club Donates to Area Women’s Shelter

Rosalie Forcinito, Zonta president (right), and vice president Betsy Perugini (left), making the presentation to Luz Petty (center), case manager/outreach worker for the shelter, which is administrated through the Center for Family Services.

The Zonta Club of Cumberland County recently donated dozens of items to the Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter located in Cumberland County, New Jersey. The donation included new clothing, diapers, cosmetics, hand sanitizers, masks, and toys, among many others.

Zonta is an international service organization of women in business and the professions who are dedicated to improving the status of women worldwide. Zonta International strives to promote and protect the human rights of all women and girls and reduce the incidence of violence through the Zonta International Strategies to End Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) Program.

For more information about Zonta visit the website, Zonta.org; for local membership, call 856-825-7733.

