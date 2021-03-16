Millivlle Woman’s Club Supports Our Veterans

The Millville Woman’s Club honors our military veterans and strives to demonstrate its appreciation for the service they provide to our nation. While the Club has an on-going drive to receive articles for veterans, Louise Jones, the Club’s Civic Engagement and Outreach Chairperson, came up with a special project during the holidays. It was called “Undies Under the Tree,” and contributions of socks, undershirts and underwear for men and women were generously forthcoming. Various other items were contributed, including boxes of CDs with various types of music. On March 12, Jones and Barbara Westog delivered this collection to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, where it was received by Izzy Somerville, receptionist.