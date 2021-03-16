M25 Awards Additional $44,000 in Grants to Feed County

Dr. Robin Weinstein, president and founder of The M25 Initiative, has announced that the Board of Trustees has awarded an additional $44,000 in grant funding to assist programs that are feeding the Cumberland County community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The M25 Initiative previously awarded over $66,000 in 2020 to assist over 20 nonprofits/religious organizations addressing food insecurity.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that with the community’s support we have now been able to provide $110,000 in funding to our faith-based and nonprofit organizations that are feeding our Cumberland County neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Weinstein. “The grant funding is made possible through the generosity of individuals, organizations, and churches who have donated to the M25 Initiative to help assist those on the frontlines of meeting the needs in our community. We are pleased to be able to provide financial support to the armies of compassion in our community who are making a difference in the lives of those who are suffering.”

Phase 4 funding provides financial support for food insecurity programs operating during the time period of March-June 2021. Fourteen Cumberland County-based programs addressing food insecurity have been awarded funding for Phase 4: Bethany Grace Community Church, Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Divine Mercy Parish Food Pantry, First United Methodist Church of Millville, Pope Francis Food Pantry, Revive South Jersey, Spirit & Truth Ministries-Vineland Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Good Shepherd Dining Room, The Salvation Army Bridgeton, The Salvation Army Vineland, Tri-County Community Action Agency (Gateway Community Action Partnership), and Trinity AME Church Margaret A. White Missionary Society.

Donations can be made at m25initiative.org/donate or by mailing a check to the M25 Initiative, 31 N. Pearl St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302. For more information, visit m25initiative.org or call 1-844-M25-HOPE.

The M25 Initiative is a 501c3 non-profit in Cumberland County, NJ created for the sole purpose of engaging, equipping, empowering, and mobilizing individuals and organizations to employ innovative and cooperative solutions to alleviate suffering, feed the hungry, end poverty, reduce crime, revitalize a spirit community and transform lives.