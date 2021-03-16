Vineland Public Library Reopens, Limited Services, Hours

Vineland Public Library has announced its reopening on Monday, March 15. There will be limited services and hours in continuing efforts to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.

Library hours will be Monday through Friday 10–11 a.m. (for seniors and those with health concerns); Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3–6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Only 25 patrons will be allowed inside the library at a time and will be limited to a total of 30 minutes per day to browse, use computers, and check out materials.

The Vineland Public Library has instituted a variety of safety precautions and procedures in order to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and patrons will be required to wear face masks at all times, covering over the mouth and nose, and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will be no exceptions. Patrons will be required to sanitize their hands upon entering and they must provide their name and contact information for contact tracing.

To protect public health, the library will not allow food or drinks and seating has been temporarily removed. The library’s vending area, teen room, public meeting rooms, rest rooms and quiet study room will remain closed. The Children’s Department will be open in a limited capacity.

The first floor will be open for browsing and checking out library materials. There will not be access to reference materials, newspapers or magazines for browsing and reading in the library. However, magazines may be checked out and taken home. Contactless curbside service will remain available and is the preferred method for circulating library materials. Curbside service is available during library hours.

Book returns will only be accepted via the book-drop located near the front entrance, and the library will continue to quarantine library materials for 72 hours before releasing them back into circulation.

The number of available public computers will be limited to provide social distancing. Four public computers and the scanner will be accessible by appointment only for one 30-minute session per day. Staff will not be able to accompany patrons to computers to provide assistance in order to comply with six-foot distancing. To schedule an appointment for the computers or scanner, call the reference desk, 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, even if you must call from the library parking lot.

Wi-Fi is available from the library parking lot. Copying and faxing will be available by appointment only for 20 minutes per day. Staff will not be able to provide assistance in order to comply with six-foot distancing. Please call 856-794-4244 ext. 4721 to schedule an appointment. Library programs will continue to be virtual.