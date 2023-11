October 28 – November 5: Early voting period

November 6 – by 3 p.m.: Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications for general election

November 7: General Election Day

November 7: Deadline for post office receipt of mail-in ballots from the general election

November 13: Deadline for receipt of timely mailed postmarked mail-in ballots to county boards of election

Voting Questions? Call 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837) or visit nj.gov/state/elections/vote.shtml