Still Jammin’

The end of the year is in sight, but this office is still jamming with events and the preparations leading up to them. As I've said before, our events don't come together by themselves. They require meetings and preparation. How much depends on the complexity of the event, but it's always hours of preparation. Sometimes it's back-to-back meetings—with the event committees, Police and Fire departments, Public Works, Emergency Medical Services, and other agencies.

With A Taste of Vineland and the Pumpkin Patch Party in our rearview mirror, let’s take a look at what’s still in store. But first, let me once again give a huge “thank you” to our volunteers—the Taste of Vineland committee and our Pumpkin Patch Party volunteers. We could never do these events without all of you. There are too many to name here today, but you know who you are, so thanks!

Our Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday, November 25, starting at 5 p.m., with the rain date the following day at the same time. The parade’s theme will be “A Christmas Luau on The Ave.” The major sponsor is Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate with Newfield National Bank as supporting sponsor.

The parade will feature a float contest, marching bands, and so much more. Trophies will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. It will proceed along Landis Avenue through the downtown toward Myrtle Street. Registration for participants and vendor applications are through the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Be sure to mark your calendars for our Sounds For Sculpture concert celebrating the works of Seward Johnson’s sculptures that grace our downtown. Composer Christian Tamburr will be bringing this amazing show to the Landis Theater on Wednesday, November 29, at 7 p.m. More information and tickets will be available at theave.biz. Information about Christian Tamburr may be found at christiantamburr.com

Coming back for the third year, and just in time for your holiday shopping and planning, is the Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, which will take place on Landis Avenue on Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 2. South Jersey Glass & Door Company is the major sponsor of this event. This extravaganza will turn back the calendar to the Christmas days of old—a weekend loaded with fun activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy the festivities and do your holiday shopping. Enjoy music, horse and carriage rides, the Yuletide costumes and décor, as well as fun and fellowship. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting holiday event.

For more information on Main Street Vineland’s initiatives, programs, and activities, call 856-794-8653, visit theave.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.