Grilled Veggies

Burgers and hotdogs may take center stage on the grill in summertime, but make sure to save room for the veggies!

Eggplant, zucchini, peppers—all have a place at the table and when grilled they become especially appetizing. Served with pita bread, grilled vegetables are a great vegetarian sandwich and are even better when drizzled with this spicy tahini sauce.

Cut your choice of veggies in large pieces, whether sliced or cubed and brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on grill and turn often until lightly charred. Remove and drizzle tahini sauce and serve immediately.

Tahini Sauce:

3 tbsp. honey

3 tbsp. sesame oil

3 tbsp. soy sauce

3 tbsp. tahini

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

2-inch pieces of ginger finely minced

Juice of one lime

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until combined. Drizzle on grilled vegetables and serve! n

Jean Hecker has a BA in Home Economics Education from Rowan University and enjoys exploring all facets of the food and restaurant industry.