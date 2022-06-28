Free Rock Concert at Giampietro Park Set for August 13

The City of Vineland Recreation Department is pleased to present a free summer concert at Giampietro Park on Saturday, August 13, featuring the Journey tribute band Frontiers. Check them out at: frontiersjourneytribute.com/

This will be a ticketed event with free tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the Recreation Department at 856-794-4000, ext. 4681 or ext. 4634 (maximum four tickets per person. There will be no admittance to the event without a ticket.)

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and include two one-hour sets with an intermission. Bring your favorite beach chair or blanket to enjoy the concert under the stars! Food vendors will be on site.

There will be a free shuttle from designated parking areas at Vineland High School to the park. Handicap parking at the park will be permitted. No pets or coolers will be permitted; no alcohol or smoking is permitted in city parks.