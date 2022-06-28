The #JerseyFreshisBEST social media photo contest is underway. Share photos of Jersey Fresh farmers, farms, markets or produce with the hashtag #JerseyFreshisBEST and make sure to mention the farmer, farm, or market name.

Using the #JerseyFreshisBEST hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will automatically enter you a chance to win a $500 gift card to your favorite Jersey Fresh market.

There is also a weekly contest that will start each Wednesday and contestants will have until the following Tuesday to post their #JerseyFreshisBEST photos. The weekly winner will be announced on the Jersey Fresh Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages each week. Weekly winners will receive a Jersey Fresh prize pack featuring a Jersey Fresh beach towel, New Jersey shaped bamboo cutting board, hat, t-shirt, and more.

The #JerseyFreshisBEST photo contest will last through September 6. At the end of the contest, each of the weekly winners’ photos will be posted on JerseyFreshisBest.com, where the public can vote for the winning photo.

“Jersey Fresh is the best,” Secretary Fisher said. “We know there is an enthusiastic following for Jersey Fresh and we look forward to seeing the many creative photos posted to emphasize the great tasting and high-quality fruits and vegetables produced by our farmers.”

There were more than 1,000 entries in last year’s contest, which was won by Matt Macrie of Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm and featured a photo of nearly ripe blueberries still on the bush with the rising sun illuminating on the clouds in the background.

To read the full contest rules go to woobox.com/quj9wp/rules.