Flagpole Dedicated To Honor Family Patriarch

During a ceremony held on June 7 at the headquarters of Ben’s ProServ, a new flagpole was dedicated in honor of the late WWII veteran G. Ben Laury to celebrate Flag Day on June 14, 2021. Laury served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II as a B-24 Pilot in the South Pacific. His son, Ben Laury, the president and CEO of Ben’s ProServ, said that his father’s dedication to the service of his country is an inspiration to the entire family and to the employees of Ben’s ProServ.

“My father, G. Ben Laury, set a lofty example for us to follow through his service to his country and to his community,” said Ben Laury. “We will proudly fly this flag in front of our business and we hope all of our employees are inspired to serve both our customers and our community to the best of their ability when they see it.”

The base of the new flag pole at the Ben’s ProServ headquarters location bears a plaque that reads, “In Honor of Lt. G. Ben Laury, WWII – B24 Pilot – U.S. Army.” The plaque also is decorated with two small crosses, symbolizing the elder Laury’s dedication to the Elmer Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, song leader, administrative board member, and evangelism chairman.

George “Ben” Laury married Harriet Olsen in 1943 and settled in Elmer to raise his family. The WWII veteran had three daughters and two sons, both of whom followed their father into the plumbing and heating business. Ben Laury is proud that Ben’s ProServ is still a family-owned and -operated business with his son TJ Laury and son-in-law, Stan Orzechowski, serving as key members of the Ben’s ProServ leadership team.

With over four decades of experience, Ben’s ProServ is a full-service heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical company based in Vineland and serving all of southern New Jersey.