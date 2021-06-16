Plevins Inducted into Who’s Who as Marketing, Non-profit Leader

Steve Plevins has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. His humanitarian efforts in helping inner-city families and youth as well as his fundraising efforts and his grant knowledge and success in acquisitions have boosted communities.

After nearly 40 years as a Community Recreation Director for the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation in Maryland and the Vineland Children’s Residential Center, Plevins has flourished as a marketing director with the Salvation Army Vineland Corps since 2010. After 10 years with The Salvation Army, Plevins has raised approximately $250,000.

Plevins obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations with a minor in government from the University of Maryland. He also did his graduate work at the University of Northern Colorado in Recreation Administration and Therapeutic Recreation.

He started a successful afterschool program in Vineland entitled Broaden Your Horizons. Plevins received a Point of Light Award from George H. W. Bush for his community work. He also received a President of the United States Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama.