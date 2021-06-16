SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Plevins Inducted into Who’s Who as Marketing, Non-profit Leader

Steve Plevins has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. His humanitarian efforts in helping inner-city families and youth as well as his fundraising efforts and his grant knowledge and success in acquisitions have boosted communities.

After nearly 40 years as a Community Recreation Director for the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation in Maryland and the Vineland Children’s Residential Center, Plevins has flourished as a marketing director with the Salvation Army Vineland Corps since 2010. After 10 years with The Salvation Army, Plevins has raised approximately $250,000.

Plevins obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations with a minor in government from the University of Maryland. He also did his graduate work at the University of Northern Colorado in Recreation Administration and Therapeutic Recreation.

He started a successful afterschool program in Vineland entitled Broaden Your Horizons. Plevins received a Point of Light Award from George H. W. Bush for his community work. He also received a President of the United States Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy