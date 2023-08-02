SNJ Today Newspaper

Donate Back-to-School Supplies

Through August 18: Fill one bookbag with these basic supplies to help our refugee youth get prepared for school!

Each bag should include:

  • 1 pack of pens
  • 1 pack of #2 pencils
  • 1 pack of highlighters
  • 2 composition notebooks
  • 1 3-ring binder
  • 1 pack of paper for binder
  • 2 pocket folders
  • 1 eraser
  • 1 pencil sharpener
  • 1 pack of markers, crayons and/or colored pencils

For more details, contact Ashley@interfaithrise.org to schedule a time to drop off items at 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland NJ 08361

