Donate Back-to-School Supplies

Through August 18: Fill one bookbag with these basic supplies to help our refugee youth get prepared for school!
Each bag should include:
- 1 pack of pens
- 1 pack of #2 pencils
- 1 pack of highlighters
- 2 composition notebooks
- 1 3-ring binder
- 1 pack of paper for binder
- 2 pocket folders
- 1 eraser
- 1 pencil sharpener
- 1 pack of markers, crayons and/or colored pencils
For more details, contact Ashley@interfaithrise.org to schedule a time to drop off items at 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland NJ 08361