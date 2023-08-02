Donate Back-to-School Supplies

Through August 18: Fill one bookbag with these basic supplies to help our refugee youth get prepared for school!

Each bag should include:

1 pack of pens

1 pack of #2 pencils

1 pack of highlighters

2 composition notebooks

1 3-ring binder

1 pack of paper for binder

2 pocket folders

1 eraser

1 pencil sharpener

1 pack of markers, crayons and/or colored pencils

For more details, contact Ashley@interfaithrise.org to schedule a time to drop off items at 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland NJ 08361