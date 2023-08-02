Our Future First Team is ready to celebrate its 5th Annual Back to School Shoe Drive, a tradition that has allowed it to provide over 700 pairs of shoes in the community since startup in 2018.

“We know that starting the school year off on the right foot is important and this is why our organization works to provide brand new shoes to families in need,” the Team stated in a press release. “Our families submit requests for help and we do our best to meet those requests for them. We opened our online form recently and have already received 65 submissions! We anticipate that number to increase to over 100 within the next week or so.

As is the case with all of our work, none of this would be possible without you and we need your help! We have several ways for you to get involved with our shoe drive.”

• Make a monetary donation. We will use 100 percent of that money to purchase shoes for our families.

• Drop off some new shoes. If you’re local to the area, feel free to drop off some new shoes at Wildflower Vegan Cafe in Millville.

• Sponsor a family! We have families of all sizes that have made requests for help. We can match you with a family that meets your budget, you purchase shoes for their children, drop off to us, and we will distribute to them.

We would like to thank you in advance for any help that you can provide to support our community endeavors. This initiative has been very successful over the years and we hope to see it continue to succeed as the need for help continues to increase.

Please share the link to this request form: go.ourfuturefirst.org/2023shoedrive