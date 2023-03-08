Winter Photo Contest Winners Announced,

See All Entries at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts

Linda Stephens was awarded the Grand Prize by the judges of Millville’s 2023 Winter Photo Contest. The picture, shown here, caught the attention of all the judges, and it speaks to Millville’s long history in the holly-producing industry.

Second place winner is Diana Russell and third place goes to Lola Buckley. All entries will be on display at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts located at 22 N. High Street.

The winners will receive a plaque and a small gift from the Millville Recreation Department at the March 21 Commission Meeting.