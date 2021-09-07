Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties Kicks Off Recruitment Campaign

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) is on a mission to recruit caring volunteers to pair with our waiting youth. Right now, over 100 “Littles” in our area need mentors. These kids are ready to engage with a new friend, a helper, someone who can be there for them and offer guidance as they navigate life. They are anticipating their “Big” match.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s recruitment campaign. This is the special time of year where we actively participate in planting seeds of potential by welcoming new volunteers as ‘Bigs’ and matching them with our waiting ‘Littles,’” said President and CEO Donna Bennett.

This year, BBBS is offering recruitment kits that include t-shirts, postcards, stickers, a yard sign, and more as part of our grassroots effort to engage new volunteers. If you are ready to get involved, call the BBBS office at 856-692-0916 and pick up your recruitment kit. Prop up your yard sign, put those stickers in your pocket, and wear that t-shirt as you go about your day.

BBBS focuses on a youth’s potential, and the role adults have to help them achieve their best possible futures. The organization’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, and to defend the potential of every child.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Cumberland & Salem, call 856-692-0916, or visit southjerseybigs.org.