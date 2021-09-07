Jaekel Promoted to VP of Glenn Insurance

Glenn Insurance Inc. has announced the promotion of longtime employee Robin L. Jaekel to vice president. Jaekel, a South Jersey native who has been employed by Glenn Insurance for more than 36 years. Over the years, Jaekel has served in numerous capacities for Glenn Insurance, including personal lines sales executive, personal lines manager, personal lines customer service rep, and commercial lines assistant.

“There aren’t too many employers who are fortunate enough to have an employee as valuable as Robin stay with them as long as she has,” Tim Glenn, president of Glenn Insurance, said. “There are few people with as much knowledge as Robin when it comes to personal insurances like home and auto, and many of our customers consider her to be not just a trusted advisor, but a good friend.”

“I love interacting with our customers and saving them money on their personal insurances,” said Jaekel, “and I love to see the great work we do as a company to support so many local organizations in our community. I just couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.”

The Mainland Regional High School and Stockton University graduate lives in Bayville with her husband of 35 years, Jeff Jaekel. The couple has two children, Brandon and Brielle.

Glenn Insurance, Inc. has offices in Atlantic and Cumberland counties.